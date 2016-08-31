Driver charged in crash that killed Carmen Castillo

The Taos County Sheriff’s office has filed charges against Christopher Lawrence, 29, of Red River for homicide by vehicle due to alcohol impairment after a one-vehicle crash claimed the life Carmen Castillo, 44, of Red River.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s office, on Tuesday (Aug. 30) at about 3:20 in the afternoon a single-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 578 near mile marker 2, about 1 mile south of Red River (going toward the Upper Red River Valley). An at-scene investigation indicates Lawrence and his passenger Castillo were traveling north on Highway 578 when his 1983 Jeep left the road, travelled up an embankment, crossed the road, went down an embankment and rolled over one time, ejecting both driver and passenger. Castillo was pronounced dead at the scene and Lawrence was taken away by ambulance.

Following an investigation, he was charged with vehicular homicide, a third degree felony, and two misdemeanors: driving on a suspended license and driving on roadways laned for traffic. Lawrence was arranged in Magistrate court on Wednesday (Aug. 31) and held on a $50,000 cash bond.