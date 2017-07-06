Eagle Nest celebrates the 4th with style!

Please join us to tour spectacular homes throughout the Taos area. Whether you want to be inspired, find a new place to live, brush up on the latest trends, or indulge your passion for unique architecture and interior design, you will find the tour to be exceptional. This year’s tour includes eight beautiful, unique homes including the newest Habitat home for the Padilla family. Tickets are just $20 and go directly to support Habitat for Humanity Taos. Purchase at the Habitat office (504 Salazar Rd, Taos), the Habitat ReStore (16 Highway 522, El Prado), from local real estate offices, or from The Taos News.

Please call the Habitat office at 575-758-7827 or go to for more information.

Habitat’s vision is a Taos County in which everyone has a decent place to live, but we cannot achieve that vision without funding. Habitat affiliates such as ours receive absolutely no funding from Habitat for Humanity International, so events like this Parade of Homes raise necessary funds to continue our mission of bringing people together from all walks of life to build homes, community, and hope.