Eagle Nest father arrested for baby’s death

Nearly a year afterthe Colfax County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the death of an 8-month old baby in Eagle Nest, the department has announced the arrest ofEagle Nest resident Mariano Araica-Avalos, the baby’s father.

According to a press release from Undersheriff Leonard Baca, on Friday (Jan. 27), Colfax County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Araica-Avalos for Abuse of a Child Resulting in Death.

According to Baca’s release, on March 19, 2016, “deputies were dispatched to a residence in Eagle Nest because of an unresponsive child. The child, identified as eight-month-old Arayah Araica, was pronounced dead on scene.”

“Mariano Araica-Avalos…said she had fallen from the bed. The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident with assistance from the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau and Crime Scene Team.

“An autopsy report later indicated Arayah died from significant trauma, including broken ribs, muscular neck hemorrhage, and a fractured skull.”

Baca told The Chronicle, “It’s a long process” noting the office had to wait for the autopsy to be returned from the office of the medical investigator in Albuquerque and a report from the Children, Youth and Family Department (CYFD) Protective Services in Santa Fe, which conducted itsown investigation.

“Once we got that back[detectives] have to review it. Once that was reviewed by Det. Clayton Moore from our office and the State Police [Mariano Araica-Avalos] was arrested and booked into the Vigil-Maldonado Detention Center. Within 10 working days he will have to go beforethe magistrate judge for a preliminary hearing. At that point he’ll either waive the hearing or they will have the hearing to determine if there’s probable cause to forward it to district court.”