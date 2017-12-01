Eagle Nest father pleads guilty in infant death case

GET READY SANTA FE, NM, BECAUSE IT’S TIME TO BE AMAZED! CIRQUE ITALIA IS COMING WITH A BRAND NEW SHOW AND TONS OF EXCITEMENT! Cirque Italia is a unique show in every sense. After five years of consolidation, a rigorous casting selection, and over 1,000 performances nationwide; this spectacular production has become the greatest version of a “traveling circus”. Cirque Italia is proud to have developed a well-deserved reputation as one of the most innovative shows to be staged in the US. Conceived by Mr. Manuel Rebecchi, and meticulously directed and produced by Chanté DeMoustes, Cirque Italia is a creative mix of the best elements of entertainment and technology. A “never-seen-before” production that combines acrobatics, dance, contortion, and even high-performance BMX and roller-skating. All performances are done in ways that push the physical boundaries of human abilities, which leaves audiences amazed and astonished. Performers from all over the world are united under the magic spiral of the white and blue big top. They merge their extraordinary selection of skills and put together a stimulating spin on the industry by embracing the element of water. Cirque Italia has managed to find a delicate balance between the poetic and expressive power of the human body and the versatility and fluidity of water as an artistic scenario. With a magnetism that draws you into your deepest fantasies, the water circus offers two hours of high-end entertainment. Mermaids and dinosaurs make dreamy appearances while awakening the inner child within you. Laser lights and bubbles act as interdimensional movers. Aerialists, acrobats, and contortionists take the human body to the next level – one you never thought possible! You may think that such a sophisticated production is out of your budget, but Cirque Italia is committed to bringing Las Vegas to your own hometown. They bring an experience and make it not only memorable, but affordable with very competitive prices and special offers. Cirque Italia also contributes to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal free policy. The company takes a leading stance in offering quality entertainment beyond the use of animals. For more information visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10.00-$50.00 depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to find out the promo code for this location. When: November 16-19 Where: 3237 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87502 At: Rodeo De Santa Fe Near: Rodeo Rd side of facility Under the grand, swirling White and Blue tent! • November 16 THURS: 7:30pm • November 17 FRI: 7:30pm • November 18 SAT: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm • November 19 SUN: 1:30pm, 4:30pm Box office hours: The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show – 10am – 9pm You can purchase tickets through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text message. Non vediamo l’ora di vedervi allo spettacolo! Let Your Imagination Wander…and come DIVE into the Magical world of CIRQUE ITALIA.