Eagle Nest Lake closes to recreational activities

Deteriorating ice conditions deemed unsafe for ice fishing

Due to deteriorating ice conditions, Eagle Nest Lake is closed to all activities on the lake.

“Our visitor’s safety is paramount,” said Park Manager Mark Sullivan. “Due to open water and poor iceconditions, we have to manage for our visitor’s safety, but I expect shoreline fishing to be availablesoon.”

The State Parks Division and the Department of Game and Fish jointly manage the lakes andsurroundings. State Parks has the authority to close or restrict access to areas of parks, as well as torestrict, limit or prohibit activities such as ice fishing as conditions require. Such actions are taken inthe interest of public safety and resource protection.

For more information and current updates about the lake’s conditions, please contact Eagle NestLake State Park, 575-377-1594. The campground is open. All sites are first come first served andno reservations are required. To learn more about fishing in northeastern New Mexico, call theDepartment of Game and Fish, 575-445-2311 or visit the Department of Game and Fish or NewMexico State Parks respective websites:www.wildlife.state.nm.us and www.nmparks.com.