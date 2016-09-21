Eagle Nest’s Erin Arko wins the crown

Erin Christina Arko is New Mexico State Fair Queen for 2017

Erin Arko’s roots run deep in the Moreno Valley: Her great-grandparents first homesteaded the valley in 1917. Her father Leo Arko, III, is one of 10 children raised by Leo, Jr. and Lorene Arko. Where small family farms are rapidly vanishing, small farming still thrives at the Arko’s homestead in Eagle Nest.

Erin, 24, says becoming State Fair Queen was a goal she set for herself early on. “I’m pretty excited. This is something I have been working toward for many years. Now I get to travel around the state, promoting the New Mexico State Fair, the sport of rodeo and the agricultural way of life. The first big event I get to to is the Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo in Las Cruces. My first event is all the way to the bottom of the state!”

Erin was crowned Saturday (Sept. 17) during the rodeo in Tingley Coliseum. She is a graduate of Cimarron High School, where she was a member of the varsity basketball team. Growing up, Erin was five times named the Colfax County outstanding 4-H member, and was active in 4-H for 13 years beginning at age six. She has also been involved in fair and royalty contests since she was six and has acquired six crowns over that time period.

A 2015 graduate of New Mexico State University, Erin studied Animal Science with an equine emphasis. “My lifelong love is our family farm that my grandparents started many years ago. I use my degree to help care for our livestock.”

When not tending to the family animals, Erin is employed full time with Shuter Builders LLC, general construction and residential builder in the Angel Fire area, which she says satisfies her interest in “working with my hands and making something amazing out of a pile of material.” She is also employed seasonally with the Village Ski Shop near the Angel Fire Ski Resort ski mountain.

According to a State Fair press release, the rules for the Queen Contest describe the title of New Mexico State Fair Queen as “one of honor and prestige like no other in New Mexico and the experience gained during the queen’s reign will enrich her life in countless ways.”

A panel of three judged the New Mexico State Fair Queen Contest – with their scores added together to give one averaged score for each contestant. The contestant with the highest averaged score is selected as the New Mexico State Fair Queen. The contestants were judged on: Horsemanship, Personality and Personal Interviews.

Erin is the second Colfax County/Eagle Nest resident to win the crown — Janna Mills was the 2015 queen.

“It was great to see her win,” Erin notes, adding, “The first queen contest she entered she used my horse.”

The fair press release further notes, the objective of the New Mexico State Fair Queen Contest is to determine an official representative of the Fair who will serve as an ambassador to the general public, exhibiting exceptional sportsmanship. She should be able to speak with authority, and with knowledge about the New Mexico State Fair, the State of New Mexico and the sport of Rodeo. She should also be familiar with the state’s agriculture industry, its Western heritage, and diverse cultures which is what the New Mexico State Fair is about.

“You’re like a role model for youth,” Erin says. “And, being a role model, you try to guide the younger kids, how to act in public, how to dress in public…. It teaches the younger kids it’s not a bad thing to look nice and act nice. And you learn you’re a pubic figure so you don’t ever want to do anything bad.”

The first runner up is Jocelyn Otero of Valencia County and second attendant is Katie Creager of Lea County.