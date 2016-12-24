Emerald Chair debuts in Red River

About75 people surroundedthe brand new Emerald Quad at Red River Ski & Summer Area for a ribbon cutting Wednesday (Dec. 21).

“Everyone was cheering and said it was so much easier to access the terrain from the new location on the ridge rather than the location where Green Chair use to be,” Karen Kelly, the area’s Director of Marketing and Guest Services noted. ” Walt Foley, Deputy General Manager, gave a short speech and thanked the Judycki Family for making additional improvements to the ski area and for always listening to our guest feedback when decisions are made on investments.”

The Emerald Quad Chairlift replaces the Green Chairlift on the mountain’s back basin. The new liftprovides better access to the gentle slopes at Summit Camp and acts as a portal to terrain served by the Silver Chairlift. Summit Camp has glade skiing with family friendly slopes atan elevation of 10,350 feet.

“We welcome your family to join ours on the mountain that I have called home my entire life,”says Linton Judycki, Resort Services Operations Manager.

Said Foley, “The Emerald Quad will virtually eliminate lift lines at our Summit Camp by doubling the uphillcapacity and traveling at nearly twice the speed of the current lift.”

According to an area press release,the Emerald Quad increases access to thisarea known as Moon Star Mining Camp. Drew Judycki and Wally Dobbs, both New Mexico Ski Hall of Fame inductees, loved this area of the mountain and had a vision toincorporate the history of Red River into the Summit Camp with a mining camp theme. Bringing in buildings and antiques from real miningcamps in the area, they recreated special places for families to connect and make memories.

Upon receipt of the signed Decision Memorandum from Forest Supervisor James Duran, the areaentered into acontract with Doppelmayr USA to build The Emerald Quad for Red River Ski & Summer Area.