Enjoy blue, brews and more in Angel Fire this weekend

Festival features mountain biking events, motorcycle rally, live music and cold brews

The annual Gravity Games & Bikes, Blues and Brews Festival kicks off Friday (Sept. 2) at Angel Fire Resort. Accordign to a resort press release, the Labor Day weekend event brings together music, a mountainside brewfest featuring New Mexico’s top brewers, scenic motorcycle riding and three days of mountain biking competition.

“We have quickly become known as the mountain biking mecca of the Southern Rocky Mountains,” said Chris Blumenstetter, special events manager for the resort. “Over Labor Day weekend we combine our love for mountain biking with our long-standing tradition of offering motorcyclists a fantastic riding venue, the best in live music and a brewfest that offers our guests some of the tastiest craft beers in the state.”

