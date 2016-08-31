Final history tours set Saturday in Eagle Nest

EAGLE NEST — The Enchanted Circle Gateway Museum will be hosting the year’s final Historic Tours of Eagle Nest Dam and Centennial Ranches in the Moreno Valley Saturday (Sept. 3). Prior to both tours, local historian Jack Schweitzer will give a Power Point presentation. Donations of $10 per adult. $5 for children under 12 benefit the museum. For either event, please RSVP to 505-603-9985 or lastbestplaces@outlook.com.

For the tour of the historic Moreno Valley Andreoli and Swanson family ranch/farms, meet 9 a.m., Saturday (Sept. 3) at the museum in Eagle Nest. View vintage farming and ranching equipment, walk the fields and learn more about the history of the Moreno Valley.

Dam Tour

Meet at 1 p.m., Saturday (Sept. 3) at the museum in Eagle Nest for an interpretive tour of Eagle Nest Dam, sponsored by the museum in conjunction with the New Mexico State Office of the Engineer, Following Schweitzer’s presentation, everyone will carpool to the dam as parking is limited on site.

Both events are part of continuing Centennial Celebrations for the dam sponsored by the museum and Friends of Eagle Nest Lake and Cimarron Canyon State Parks.

In 1908, Charles and Frank Springer received a permit to construct a dam on the Cimarron River. Work began on the 140-foot high concrete structure in 1916 and it was completed in 1918. The new lake was named for the eagles that circled overhead while construction was under way.

In 1919, Talmadge D. Neal bought land from Charles Gallagher and put up a building on Moreno Creek at the junction of the Cimarron, Taos and Red River roads. A post office was established in the store on Aug. 28, 1920. Neal, the first postmaster, named it Therma after the daughter of the postal inspector. Annie L. Haddow, the second postmaster, changed the name to Eagle Nest in 1935. .

The C.S. Ranch, established by Frank Springer in 1873 and now owned by his descendants, owned the dam until 2002 when it sold the dam and Eagle Nest Lake to the state of New Mexico.