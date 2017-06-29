Find arts plus fresh goods at Eagle Nest Farmers Market

The Golden Eagle RV Park is again hosting weekly Farmers Markets every Friday from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Golden Eagle RV Park owners Bruce and Bridgette Manakis said they expect vendors from Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado to bring eggs, meats, cheeses, other fresh goodies and arts and crafts. Be sure you step inside their shop to view a spectacular rock and mineral collection as well as Native American jewelry accumulated from years of travel throughout the desert Southwest. According to Bruce Manakis, Farmers Market fee proceeds benefit the Aquaponics program at Eagle Nest School.