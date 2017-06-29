Find arts plus fresh goods at Eagle Nest Farmers Market

By
Ellen Miller-Goins
-

The Golden Eagle RV Park is again hosting weekly Farmers Markets every Friday from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Golden Eagle RV Park owners Bruce and Bridgette Manakis said they expect vendors from Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado to bring eggs, meats, cheeses, other fresh goodies and arts and crafts. Be sure you step inside their shop to view a spectacular rock and mineral collection as well as Native American jewelry accumulated from years of travel throughout the desert Southwest. According to Bruce Manakis, Farmers Market fee proceeds benefit the Aquaponics program at Eagle Nest School.

A group of Russians take a break from riding Harley motorcycles about 4,000 miles around the Southwest to shop at the Eagle Nest Farmers Market Friday June 22. Left to right: Igor Oleg, Sveltlona Ykimchuk, Oleg Romashkin and Vera Kornienko of Moscow, Russia.
Diana and Robert Bird of Cleveland, New Mexico, sell farm-fresh goods from Colorado.
Jerry Neal sells fresh fruit from Colorado.
Tory and Vickie Cody of Angel Fire
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Rhonda Johnson of Vermejo Park Ranch sells homemade canned goods.
Igor purchases yummies from Crystal, Maddie and Savannah Summers of Taos.
Toni Kuchen from Kuchen Ranch in Maxwell sells specialty cheeses.
Taos Clay by Odile Bodolec
Tracy Smith of Klondike, New Mexico (above Idlewild) sells his cross creations.
Flora Archuleta of Taos sews up a storm for the market.
Fay Long of Red River sells handmade brittle and canned goods.
Bruce Manakis shows off their rocks and minerals collection.
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Native American jewelry collection is for sale in the RV gift shop.

