First International Fire Code Adoption public hearing set in Raton

The New Mexico PublicRegulation Commission and the State Fire Marshal’s Office willconduct publichearings throughout the state prior to amending certain rules pertaining to theState Fire Marshal, includingrepealing and replacing the 2003 InternationalFire Code with the 2015 International Fire Code. Nearby meetings include:

Monday(Feb. 27) 11 a.m., Raton Fire Training Center’s Main Classroom, 1200 Jones St.,Raton;



Friday(March 3), 10:30 a.m., Public Regulation Commission’s 4th Floor Hearing Room, 1120 Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe; Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe;

Monday(March 6) 10 a.m., Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue Administration Training Room, 1526 StephanieRd. SE, Rio Rancho ;

TheCommission issued an order establishing the rulemaking docket and issuing thenotice of proposed rulemaking onDec. 21, 2016, and distributed the order tofire departments throughout the state via email and first-class mail. The orderhas also been on the cover page ofthe NMPRC’s web site (www.nmprc.state.nm.us)since the order was issued. Furtherinformation regarding the proposed rule may be found at this same location.

Toobtain a copy of the proposed rule, contact Record Management Bureau ChiefMelanie Sandoval at the same addressor by calling 1-888-4ASK-PRC(1-888-427-5772).

Thehearings listed above are being held for the purpose of receiving oralcomments.Those planning to attend thehearings areadvised to contact the Commission to confirm the date, time andlocation of any public hearing, as they are subject to occasionalrescheduling.Anyone with a disabilityrequiring special assistance in order to participate in the hearings are askedto contact Kathleen Segura at 505-827-4501 at least 48 hours prior to thecommencement of the hearing.