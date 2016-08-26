Fishing Report for August 26

This fishing report has been generated from the best information available from area officers and anglers. Conditions encountered after the report is compiled may differ, as stream, lake and weather conditions alter fish and angler activities. Need a license? Click here to buy online.

Fishing Reports, Northeastern New Mexico

Clayton Lake: Night fishing was good using liver and night crawlers for catfish. Fishing was fair using PowerBait, worms and spinners for trout. A few limits of trout were caught by anglers using PowerBait. We had no other reports.

Cimarron River: Stream flow below Eagle Nest on Monday was 15 cfs. Fishing was good using San Juan worms, bead-head hare’s ear nymphs, brassies, worms and salmon eggs for trout. Fishing at the Gravel Pit Lakes was fair using PowerBait, salmon eggs, worms and spinners for trout.

Coyote Creek: Fishing was slow.

Eagle Rock Lake: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake: Fishing from the bank and from anchored boats was fair to good using PowerBait for trout. Boaters also did well trolling kokanee killers and Platte River specials. Fishing was excellent using worms for perch. Trolling for kokanee was slow. Fishing was fair using crank baits, spinners and streamers for small northern pike up to 22 inches. Ronald Vonderhaar of Albuquerque reported that he and his two kids had a good time here over the weekend. They caught rainbow trout trolling kokanee killers, a kokanee on a Kastmaster and perch from shore using worms.

Hopewell Lake: Trout fishing was fair to good using Kastmasters, homemade lures, Pistol Petes, marshmallow salmon eggs combinations and PowerBait. Stephen Gomez caught a 19-inch rainbow and an 18-inch rainbow on the 17th. He was using a homemade lure.

Lake Alice: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Maloya: Fishing was good using Pistol Petes, streamers, salmon eggs and PowerBait for trout.

Maxwell Lake 13: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Red River: Stream flow below the hatchery on Monday was 62 cfs. Fishing was good using copper John Barrs, San Juan worms, worms and salmon eggs for trout.

Red River City Ponds: Fishing was good using PowerBait for trout.

Rio Costilla: Stream flow near Costilla on Monday morning was 53 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Grande: Stream flow on Monday at the Taos Junction Bridge was 251 cfs. Fishing was fair to good using poundmeisters, bead-head hare’s ears, copper John Barrs, Kastmasters, spinners, PowerBait and worms for trout. Fishing was slow to fair using streamers and small jerk baits for smallmouth bass. A few northern pike were caught by anglers using streamers. We had no other reports.

Rio Hondo: Stream flow near Valdez on Monday was 28 cfs. Fishing was good using elk hair caddis, parachute Adams and poundmeisters for trout.

Shuree Ponds: Fishing was fair using Pistol Petes under a bobber for trout.

Springer Lake: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake: Fishing was slow for all species.

Ute Lake: Fishing was very good using worms and small grubs and tubes for large bluegill. Fishing was good using top water lures in the early morning hours and plastics during the day for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Fishing was good using stink bait, hot dogs, crawdads and shrimp for catfish. Fishing was good vertical jigging for white bass. Fishing for walleye was slow. The surface water temp was in the mid to high 70s.