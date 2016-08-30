Fishing Report for August 30

This fishing report has been generated from the best information available from area officers and anglers. Conditions encountered after the report is compiled may differ, as stream, lake and weather conditions alter fish and angler activities. Need a license? Click here to buy online.

Catches of the week:

• Hopewell Lake: Lawrence Lopez of Albuquerque caught a 20-inch rainbow trout Aug 28. His wife Ida caught a 19-inch rainbow. They were both using brown wooly buggers.

• Ute Lake: Chris Pierce of Amarillo caught and released a 4.72-pound largemouth bass Aug 28. He was using a top water frog.

Fishing Reports, Northeastern New Mexico

Charette Lakes: Fishing was fair using worms under a bobber, PowerBait and black with yellow dots, Panther Martin lures for trout. Fishing was good using worms for perch.

Clayton Lake: Fishing was fair using liver and night crawlers for catfish. Fishing was slow to fair using PowerBait and worms for trout. We had no other reports.

Cimarron River: Stream flow below Eagle Nest on Monday was 15 cfs. Fishing was good using elk hair caddis flies, San Juan worms, bead-head, hare’s ear nymphs, small emerger patterns, worms and salmon eggs for trout. Fishing at the Gravel Pit Lakes was fair to good using Pistol Petes, PowerBait, worms and spinners for trout.

Coyote Creek: Fishing was fair to good using PowerBait for trout.

Eagle Rock Lake: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake: Fishing from boats was good using Platte River specials tipped with PowerBait for trout. Fishing for perch was very good for anglers using worms. Fishing for kokanee and northern pike was slow. The 24th Annual Fish Fest will be held Sept. 17-25. For more information, call 575-377-6941.

Hopewell Lake: Trout fishing was good using Kastmasters, wooly buggers and Pistol Petes.

Lake Alice: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Maloya: Fishing was sporadic with a few trout caught by anglers using Pistol Petes and PowerBait. Anglers using worms and salmon eggs reported catching several small perch.

Maxwell Lake 13: Fishing was slow to fair using jigs for bass, Kastmasters and spinners for trout and cut bait and worms for catfish.

Red River: Stream flow below the hatchery on Monday was 59 cfs. Fishing was good using copper John Barrs, San Juan worms, worms and salmon eggs for trout.

Red River City Ponds: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Costilla: Stream flow near Costilla on Monday morning was 53 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Grande: Stream flow on Monday at the Taos Junction Bridge was 220 cfs. Fishing was fair to good using poundmeisters, wooly buggers, Kastmasters, Super Dupers, PowerBait and night crawlers for trout. Fishing was fair using streamers and small jerk baits for smallmouth bass. We had no other reports.

Rio Hondo: Stream flow near Valdez on Monday was 24 cfs. Fishing was fair to good using elk hair caddis flies, poundmeisters and worms for trout.

Shuree Ponds: Fishing was fair using Pistol Petes under a bobber for trout.

Springer Lake: Fishing was slow for all species.

Storrie Lake: Fishing was slow for all species.

Ute Lake: Fishing was good using top water lures, spinner baits, creature baits and tubes for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Fishing was good using stink bait, hot dogs and night crawlers for catfish. Fishing was good vertical jigging for white bass. Fishing for walleye was slow. The surface water temp was in the mid 70s.