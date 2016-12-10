Fishing Report for Friday, December 9, 2016

This fishing report has been generated from the bestinformation available from area officers and anglers. Conditions encountered after the report is compiled may differ, as stream,lake and weather conditions alter fish and angler activities.Need a license?Click here to buy online.

Cimarron River:Streamflow below Eagle Nest on Monday was .42 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake:As of Sunday, the lake was closed to boating due to thin ice on the lake. There was still some bank fishing accessbut we had no reports from anglers.

Lake Alice:A thin layer of ice was forming on the lake with some open spots for bank fishing but we had no reports from anglers.

Lake Maloya:Fishing was fair using PowerBait and homemade dough bait for trout. Fishing pressure was very light.

Red River:Stream flow below the hatchery on Monday was 39 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Grande:Stream flow on Monday at the Taos Junction Bridge was 381 cfs. Fishing was slow for all species.

Rio Hondo:Stream flow near Valdez on Monday was 6.9 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake:Angling pressure was extremely light. We had no reports.

Ute Lake:Fishing was good jigging in 40 to 48 feet of water for walleye. Fishing for white bass was fair to good using blade baitsand spoons in 35 to 40 feet of water. The key was finding the schools of fish willing to bite. We had no other reports. The surfacetemp was about 50 degrees.

Catches of the week:

