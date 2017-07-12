Fishing Report for July 11, 2017

This fishing report has been generated from the best information available from area officers and anglers. Conditions encountered after the report is compiled may differ, as stream, lake and weather conditions alter fish and angler activities. Need a license? Click here to buy online.

Catches of the week:

Eagle Nest Lake: Ella Baca, 4, of Veguita, caught her very first fish July 7 trolling a Panther Martin. Morgan Sahd, 16, of Angel Fire caught a 23-inch rainbow trout July 6 using a Silver Spoon.

Fawn Lakes: Parker Barton, 6, of Amarillo, Texas, caught his first rainbow trout July 7 using night crawlers.

Red River: Elijah Martinez, 14, of Santa Fe, caught a 16-inch rainbow trout July 3 using worms.

Ute Lake: Kelly Maxwell of Bushland, Texas, caught a 5-pound largemouth bass July 2 using a pearl swim senko.

The following reports came in late but deserve a mention:

Eagle Rock Lake : Alfred Lopez of El Paso, Texas caught and released a 20-inch rainbow trout July 1 using an olive wooly bugger.

Rio Grande: Sofia Mondragon, 5, of Espanola, caught a 14-inch and a 15-inch rainbow trout near Pilar July 1 using salmon eggs.

If you have a catch of the week story or just want to tell us about your latest New Mexico fishing experience, send it to us at fishforfun2@hotmail.com and we may include your story in our next report. Include name, age, hometown, date, and location, type of fish, length and weight if possible and bait, lure or fly used.

Northeast Fishing Report

Cimarron River: Stream flow below Eagle Nest on Monday was 33.6 cfs. Trout fishing was good using, elk hair caddis, stimulators, Cimarron specials, worms, salmon eggs, PowerBait and spinners. Fishing at the Gravel Pit Lakes was good using Pistol Petes, PowerBait, salmon eggs and worms for trout.

Costilla Creek: Stream flow on Monday below Costilla Dam was 78.6 cfs. NMGF had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek: Trout fishing was fair using elk hair caddis, worms and salmon eggs.

Eagle Rock Lake: Fishing was good using PowerBait, Fire Balls, Pistol Petes, Super Dupers and wooly buggers for trout.

Eagle Nest Lake: Fishing for trout was rated as fair to very good fishing from the bank and from anchored boats with PowerBait and trolling spoons, Platte River specials and Panther Martins tipped with PowerBait for rainbow trout and a few kokanee salmon. Fishing was good using worms for perch. Fishing was good using spoons, spinners, swim baits and large streamers for northern pike. The pike ranged in size from 20 to 30 inches. We had no other reports.

Hopewell Lake: Fishing was fair to good using copper wooly buggers, Pistol Petes, PowerBait, Kastmasters and Fire Balls for trout.

Lake Maloya: Trout fishing was good using spoons, Pistol Petes, wooly buggers, parachute Adams, bead-head hares ear nymphs, worms, PowerBait and Fire Balls. The best reports are coming from anglers fishing in the evening hours.

Maxwell Lake 13: Fishing was slow for all species.

Red River: Stream flow below the hatchery on Monday was 101 cfs. Fishing was good using Fire Balls, PowerBait, worms, spinners, copper John Barrs and wooly buggers for trout.

Red River City Ponds: Kids Pond: We had no reports from anglers this week. Adult pond is closed.

Rio Grande: Stream flow on Monday at the Taos Junction Bridge was 459 cfs. Fishing was good using poundmeisters, wooly buggers, San Juan worms, Panther Martin spinners and night crawlers. Fishing was fair to good using streamers for smallmouth bass. We had no other reports.

Rio Hondo: Stream flow near Valdez on Monday was 56.8 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Mora: As of Monday, stream flow near Terrero was 12.2 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Pueblo: Stream flow near Penasco on Monday was 14.4 cfs. Fishing was good using worms, salmon eggs and copper John Barrs for trout.

Shuree Ponds: Opened for the season July 1. We had no reports from anglers.

Storrie Lake: Fishing was fair using salmon eggs and garlic and salmon peach PowerBait for trout. Fishing for all other species was slow. There was a 36-inch channel catfish caught this past Saturday night but we received no further information.

Ute Lake: Fishing for smallmouth bass was fair to good using finesse worms, senkos, tubes and creature baits. A few were also caught by anglers using crank baits. White bass fishing picked up some this past week as anglers caught several using minnows and grubs and trolling crank baits. Walleye were scattered from 10 to 35 feet and were caught with live night crawlers and live minnows. Fishing for bluegill was good using worms under a bobber. Fishing was good using cut bait and stink bait for catfish. Fishing for all other species was slow. The surface water temp was in the mid to high 70s.