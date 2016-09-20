Fishing Report for September 20

Catches of the week:

• Eagle Nest Lake: Josh Kitting of Albuquerque caught a 20-inch, 4.5-pound, rainbow trout Sept. 16. He was using a spinner.

• Pecos River: Angelico Chavez of Las Vegas caught and released a 27-inch and a 24-inch brown trout. He was fishing the Quality Waters and using a red San Juan worm. Jason Enjidy of Albuquerque caught a 20-inch rainbow trout and an 18-inch rainbow trout Sept. 20. He was fishing near Cowles and using yellow PowerBait.

• Storrie Lake: Nicholas Gonzales and Marcelino Zaragosa teamed up to land a 33-inch, 13-pound catfish on the night of Sept. 17. They were using chicken liver.

• Ute Lake: Butch Colantonio of Amarillo, Texas, caught and released a 4.96-pound and a 4.5-pound largemouth bass Sept. 18. He was using a top water lure.

Northeast

Cimarron River: Stream flow below Eagle Nest on Monday was 7.4 cfs. Fishing was good using BWOs, Royal Coachmen, hoppers, wooly worms, copper John Barrs, bead-head, pheasant tail nymphs, worms and salmon eggs for trout. Fishing at the Gravel Pit Lakes was fair using Pistol Petes, PowerBait, worms and spinners for trout.

Coyote Creek: Fishing was good using small spinners and PowerBait for trout.

Eagle Rock Lake: Fishing was fair to good using Pistol Petes, Panther Martins, worms and PowerBait for trout.

Eagle Nest Lake: Fishing for rainbow trout was good using PowerBait from the bank and trolling Platte River specials tipped with PowerBait this past week. Fishing was good using worms for perch. Fishing for kokanee was slow. The 24th Annual Fish Fest is under way and runs through September 25. For more information, call 575-377-6941.

Hopewell Lake: Fishing was fair using worms, Pistol Petes and PowerBait for trout.

Lake Alice: Trout fishing was slow.

Lake Maloya: Fishing was at best sporadic with just a few trout caught by anglers using salmon peach and garlic PowerBait.

Maxwell Lake 13: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Pecos River: Stream flow on Monday was 49 cfs. Trout fishing was good using golden stoneflies, BWOs, wooly worms, San Juan worms, Panther Martins, salmon eggs and worms. A few catfish were caught by anglers using worms and liver.

Red River: Stream flow below the hatchery on Monday was 53 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Red River City Ponds: Fishing was good using PowerBait, garlic eggs, worms and small Kastmasters for trout.

Rio Costilla: Stream flow near Costilla on Monday morning was 55 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Grande: Stream flow on Monday at the Taos Junction Bridge was 206 cfs. Fishing was very good using spinners, Kastmasters, PowerBait and night crawlers for trout. A few smallmouth bass were caught by anglers using streamers and spinners. We had no other reports.

Rio Hondo: Stream flow near Valdez on Monday was 18 cfs. Fishing was good using worms for trout.

Rio Pueblo: Stream flow near Peñasco on Monday was 6.8 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Barbara River: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Shuree Ponds: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Springer Lake: Fishing slow for all species.

Storrie Lake: Fishing was slow to fair using chicken liver for catfish. Fishing for trout was slow but picking up with several caught by anglers using PowerBait. We had no other reports.

Ute Lake: Fishing slow to fair using bottom bouncer night crawler rigs and grubs for walleye. The fish were scattered between 15 and 28 feet. Fishing for white bass slowed considerably over the past week. Fishing for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass was slow to fair using crank baits, spinner baits and top water lures. We had no other reports. The surface water temp was in the mid 50s.