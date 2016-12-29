Fishing Report for Tuesday, December 27

This fishing report has been generated from the bestinformation available from area officers and anglers. Conditions encountered after the report is compiled may differ, as stream,lake and weather conditions alter fish and angler activities.Need a license?Click here to buy online.

Catches of the week:

• Ute Lake:Andres Alvarado, 13, ofSanta Fe, his dad and a good friendcaught some good walleye and whitebass Dec. 21. They were jigging bladebaits.

For catches of the week, include name, age, hometown, date, and location, type of fish,length and weight if possible and bait, lure or fly used.

Cimarron River:Stream flow below EagleNest on Monday was 1.7 cfs. We had noreports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake:Closed to fishing due tothin ice conditions. For updates, call the State Park office at 575-377-1594.

Lake Alice:Ice on the lake this past weekend was still considered unsafe for fishing. Forupdates, call the State Park office at 505-445-5607.

Lake Maloya:Closed to fishing due to thin ice conditions. Call the State Park office at 505-445-5607 for updates.

Red River:Stream flow below the hatchery on Monday was 38 cfs. We had no reports fromanglers this week.

Rio Grande:Stream flow on Monday at the Taos Junction Bridge was 547 cfs. Fishing was slowto fair using PowerBait, garlic cheese and red salmon eggs for trout. A few trout were alsocaught by anglers using weighted wooly buggers. We had no other reports.

Storrie Lake:There is a thin layer of ice on the lake and it is closed to fishing. For updates, callthe State Park office at (505) 425-7278.

Ute Lake:Fishing was slow but there were a few anglers who managed to find the white bassand walleye. They were jigging with blade baits. The surface water temp ranged from the mid tohigh 40s. We had no other reports.