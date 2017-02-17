Former pastor dies in Waco collision

Faith Mountain Fellowship Church leaders and Waco Texas Police confirmed today (Feb. 17) the death of former Red River resident and pastor Golden Keyes Parsons, 75, in a multiple vehiclecrash Thursday night (Feb. 16).

Quoting Waco Police sources, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported Parsons was killed on Interstate 35 neardowntown Waco on Thursday afternoon.

Although the crash was still under investigation at press time Waco Policeattributed the cause of the crash to rubberneckers who had slowed down to “inappropriate speeds” to look at or take photos of an earlier roll-over crash on Interstate 35.

Parsons was killedafter three passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailercollided on northbound I-35, near the Fifth Street exit, police said. Parsons, the back-seat passenger in a white four-door sedan, died at the scene. Two men, one of whom was Golden’s husband Blaine, and two women were injured. The Waco Tribune reported the other crash victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatmentand were listed in stable condition Thursday afternoon.

Swanton said multiple crashes were reported between 3 to 9:30 p.m. betweenUniversity Parks Drive and South 22nd Street. He said officers believe the series ofcrashes started with the rollover crash earlier in the afternoon.

Golden and Blaine moved to Red River in the ’80s and managed the Ponderosa Lodge. When Faith Mountain Fellowship Church’s pastor MaxScheiman retired, Blaine stepped in as interim pastor sometime in the early ’90s. He eventually stepped into the role of pastor and was eventually joined by Golden who assumed the role of Pastor of Biblical Studies. They were with the church for 16 years beforeretiring from the pastorate and moving to Waco, Texas.

An accomplished writer, Goldenpublished four full length novels, four novellas, and a woman’s Biblestudy.

Sheleaves behind three daughters and eight grandchildren.