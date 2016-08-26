Free workshop offers legal assistance for seniors

The State Bar of New Mexico’s Legal Resources for the Elderly Program (LREP) is offering a free legal workshop “Common Legal Issues for Senior Citizens in Raton and Clayton.

Topics include powers of attorney, advance health-care directives, estate planning, and long-term care Medicaid planning.

Seniors, family members and others who work with seniors are invited to attend.

After the workshop, LREP staff attorneys will meet privately with New Mexicans who are 55 or older to assist with Power of Attorney and Advanced Health Care Directives.

Advance registration is required for the POA and AHCD Clinic. To make an appointment, call 1-800-876-6657.

The Raton workshop is 10–11:15 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 8) at the Raton Senior Center, 444 South 1st St, Raton, NM 87740. The POA and AHCD Clinic are noon–1 p.m.

Clayton’s Workshop is 10–11:15 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) at the Clayton Senior Citizens Center, 19 East Broadway St. Clayton, NM 88415. The POA and AHCD Clinics are 12:30–1:30 p.m.

The LREP Free Legal Helpline provides legal advice for New Mexico residents age 55 and older statewide. LREP does not have any income qualifications. Each caller speaks with one of LREP’s four staff attorneys, each of whom is a highly qualified professional specializing in the legal issues that most affect New Mexico seniors. LREP staff attorneys provide legal advice and brief services in most areas of civil law. LREP staff attorneys may also refer callers to 650 private attorneys throughout New Mexico, if the staff attorney determines the caller requires legal assistance beyond the capabilities of the helpline. Contact the LREP Legal Helpline at 800-876-6657.