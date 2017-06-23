Friday concerts, Sunday farmers market open for summer

Angel Fire Resort kicks off start of summer with outdoor concert and Art + Farmers Market

Angel Fire Resort’s popular events — the Friday evening Cool Summer Nights Concert Series and Sunday morning Art and Farmers Market — kicked off Father’s Day weekend. The free Cool Summer Nights Concert Series in Frontier Park will offer live music from regional acts from New Mexico from 5:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday through September 1.

Every Sunday through September 3 the Angel Fire Art + Farmers Market will showcase a diverse selection of local and regional artists, live music, food, fresh produce from growers and local nonprofits from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“We’re expecting vendors with fresh produce and eggs, local meats and dairy products, fresh roasted-on-site Hatch Green Chile and artisanal breads, baked goods and raw honey,” said Jennifer Helsel, marketing specialist, Angel Fire Resort.

For information on this and all other events and summer activities please contact Angel Fire Resort at 800-633-7463 or visit

