Friday concerts, Sunday farmers market open for summer

Angel Fire Resort kicks off start of summer with outdoor concert and Art + Farmers Market

By
Ellen Miller-Goins
-

Angel Fire Resort’s popular events — the Friday evening Cool Summer Nights Concert Series and Sunday morning Art and Farmers Market — kicked off Father’s Day weekend. The free Cool Summer Nights Concert Series in Frontier Park will offer live music from regional acts from New Mexico from 5:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday through September 1. 

Friday night’s concert featured Ry Taylor opening for the Jimmy Stadler Band and, judging by the huge turnout, it was a winning combination. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Enchanted Circle Brewing Company proprietor Steve Larson serves beer to a long line of patrons. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Kelly Johnson spins cotton candy. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Sierra Saunders, 8, of Angel Fire plays dress up. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Haliava Merritt, 2, of Angel Fire (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Jackson Fitch, 7, of Angel Fire. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)

Every Sunday through September 3 the Angel Fire Art + Farmers Market will showcase a diverse selection of local and regional artists, live music, food, fresh produce from growers and local nonprofits from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

“We’re expecting vendors with fresh produce and eggs, local meats and dairy products, fresh roasted-on-site Hatch Green Chile and artisanal breads, baked goods and raw honey,” said Jennifer Helsel, marketing specialist, Angel Fire Resort.
Pete Dougan with his Dixon Pottery (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Cindy Stone of Taos (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Kelly West from the San Luis Valley in Colorado sells fresh product o Mike Harkey of Catoosa, Oklahoma. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Kelly West (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Jewelry and herbal remedies (below) by Diane Eger of Taos. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Judy Stewart brought flowers from Bud’s in Taos. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Jewelry by Daisy Gonzales (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Angel Fire’s Megan McPeek (right, with Alandra Sternhagen) brought her unique jewelry. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Resa Sawyer of Buena Vista, New Mexico, and Taos Pueblo. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Cama, New Mexico’s Jessica Wyatt and Jerry Neal are back this year. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Jerry says try a bite! (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Matthew MacDonald of Alamogordo was on hand representing Lowe’s stores. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Three generations! Kellie and Hannah Johnson and Shelley Larson all live in Angel Fire. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Every Art + Farmers Market in Angel Fire will feature entertainment… (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
…and a Kid Zone. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Reagan and Preston Hill of Angel Fire enjoy the Kid Zone. (Chronicle photo by Ellen MIller-Goins)
Jessica White Turkey paints Carter Hill’s face while dad Spencer looks on. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Knock ’em down, Reagan! (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Art Up Northern New Mexico representatives Chris Love and Heather Pritchard. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Mike Overby of Angel Fire resents the Smoke Jumpers. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Catherine Moon of Angel Fire mans the Re/Max Mountain Realty booth. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Dava Cole of Angel Fire represents Washington Federal Bank. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
 

For information on this and all other events and summer activities please contact Angel Fire Resort at 800-633-7463 or visit

.

