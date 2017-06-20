Fun-filled 4th of July planned for Taos

Taos’ 4th of July celebrations kick off early on Tuesday (July 4) with a free pancake breakfast with Mayor Dan Barrone at Taos Plaza from 8 to 10 a.m. Later that evening, the Town of Taos is hosting a free concert at Kit Carson Park featuring headliner, Ozomatli, and supporting acts Mariachi Teotihuacan and Nosotros. Gates open at 4 p.m. Performances begin at 4:30 p.m. and end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Tickets for the concert are free and can be reserved online here.

Those attending the free concert in Kit Carson Park can expect a diverse range of music, ranging from modern Latino, urban and hip-hop to rock, salsa, jazz and cumbia. Picnics are welcome, but there will also be beer, wine and food vendors on-site. This is the first of several music events coming to Kit Carson Park this summer.

Those looking to fill time in between breakfast with the Mayor and the Ozomatli concert will have no shortage of things to do. The Arroyo Seco Parade is an annual tradition that is well known for its diverse range of participants. Unexpected floats, quirky costumes and fun surprises have become the norm at this one-of-a-kind celebration. The parade runs through two blocks of the commercial district of Arroyo Seco and is accompanied by live music before and after. The parade starts at noon.

Following the parade, visitors can make their way up to the Taos Ski Valley to enjoy a high elevation celebration at the Bavarian Lodge beginning at 1 p.m. There, visitors will find a chair lift parade, a KidZone play area, rubber duck races and live music from swing and blues band, Out of Nowhere.

More information on all of the 4th of July events can be found at:

.