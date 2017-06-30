Funding available for Land and Water Quality Improvements

Up to $680,000 in funding is available to Tribal and local governments, small businesses, non-governmental organizations and Forest Service field units for projects that benefit forest ecosystems and land and water quality on the Cibola, Santa Fe and Carson National Forests.

The money is available through Title II of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act, a federal law that sends millions of dollars into local communities for education, law enforcement, roads and other programs. Title II funds are specifically earmarked for habitat restoration, infrastructure and other resource objectives that impact public lands.

The Northern New Mexico Resource Advisory Committee (RAC), made up of local citizens who represent varied interests and areas of expertise, will review proposed projects and make funding recommendations to the Regional Forester for the Southwestern Region of the USDA Forest Service.

The RAC works closely with Forest Service land managers to recommend projects that benefit forest health, fish, wildlife, soils, watersheds, and other resources; maintain, de-commission or remove roads; improve trails and other infrastructure; or control noxious weeds. Applicants for Title II funding should contact the District Ranger for the Cibola, Santa Fe or Carson district where the project is located prior to submitting an application.

RAC projects must be located within the counties of Taos, Sandoval, Mora, San Miguel, Rio Arriba, Torrance, McKinley and Cibola and demonstrate a clear benefit to at least one of the national forests in Northern New Mexico.

Project submission forms, other application materials and instructions are available at:

fs.usda.gov/main/santafe/workingtogether/advisorycommittees.

All project application materials must be emailed, hand-delivered or postmarked by July 31, 2017, to the RAC staff at the national forest where the project is located: