Garden Tour colors participants green… with envy!

The 14th Annual Angel Fire Garden Tour Saturday (July 16) was another success, according to Garden Club President Johnese Turri. “We had close to 200 on the tour,” Turri said. “That’s an awesome turnout for us!” The event helps the club plant and maintain public gardens around Angel Fire, including a Butterfly Garden at Shuter Library, Blue Star Memorial Garden at Vietnam Veterans Memorial State Park and the Median Garden on North Angel Fire Road.
Arie Overby and Becky McMuphey sell decorated hats at the Angel Fire Visitor Center. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Anne Supple and Eleanor Bartel-Conner sell tickets to Angel Fire homeowners Peggy Henry and Linda Harwell. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Angel Fire photographer Michael Turri was the artist-in-residence at "Trinity Lodge," the home of Nancy and Dave Hartson. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Touring the gardens at Trinity Lodge. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
The entrance to Trinity Lodge (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
One of the beautiful hats seen on the tour. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Ginger and Bob Lagasse's beautiful garden (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Jo DeKeuser (in the white blouse ) of Enchanted Circle Pottery was the artist whose works were on display at the Lagasse's home. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
DeKeuser's art pottery (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
View from the Lagasse home (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
This stained glass at the entrance to the Lagasse's home was created by Ginger Lagasse. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Carolyn Edwards (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
This hummingbird, and the photos that follow, were taken at the gardens at Angel View Condos. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Katherine McDermott was the featured artist at Angel View Condos. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
A few tourers depart from the home of Diane and Pete Peterson. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
The Peterson's front door (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Diane Peterson (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Fiber artist Julia Margaret Brigham (left) was the featured artist at the Peterson home. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Brigham demonstrates her art. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Other visitors could be seen at the Peterson's. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Ponderosa Pine Junior Garden Club members Karen Ramirez, Maliya Morrison, Tori Tafoya and Marcy Tafoya were on hnad to give guided tours of the Butterfly Garden at Shuter Library. This garden is one of many gardens around Angel Fire that were planted and are maintained by the Angel Fire Garden Club. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Carol Rupp was the featured artist at the library. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
View from "Dancing Bears Lodge," the home of Carla and Jim Hebert. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Local musician Ry Taylor provided entertainment at the Hebert's home. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Suzy Moritz-Rawdin is a featured artist at the Hebert's home. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Jim Hebert and Judy Willingham serve champagne. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Stevie Lund is gardener and landscaper for the Heberts. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Some lucky Garden Tour participants took part in a luncheon at Elements Restaurant at the Angel Fire Country Club. Elements recently received at received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence for its fine dining experience. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Larry Lowry's Zany Hat (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Lucy Humbert keeps here hat on while she peruses silent auction gift certificates. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Dolly Gilcrease and Lucy Humbert co-chaired the silent auction. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Garden Tour chairman Suzanne Coyle and club president Johnese Turri (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Stephanie Hamilton (standing) created the floral centerpieces for the luncheon. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Let the hat contest begin!(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Lola Ediger created this hat using flowers from her garden. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Virginia Ortiz of Ranchos de Taos (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Zany Hat entrants (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
And the winners are (pictured with Garden Hts chairman Becky McMurphey on the right): Larry Lowry, Virginia Ortiz and Lola Ediger (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Lori Priest, Garden Center Manager at Rio Grande ACE (south side) in Taos demonstrates the art of flower arranging. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Diane Peterson scores one of Priest's creations. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Penny Davey (right) with her sister-in-law Kerry Mann and mother Judy Mann (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Angel Fire garden Club President Johnese Turri with state President Suzy Andrego of Albuquerque. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Thank you Ellen for the wonderful pictures. I don’t know what we would do without you. You attend all the major functions and see that the pictures and write-ups are published online for all to see. You are much appreciated!
Wonderful Coverage of our 14th Garden Tour Great Event. Thank You Ellen. 🙂
Thank you, Ellen, for the lovely write up and wonderful pictures. I was not able to attend this year and after viewing the pictures I felt like I had attended the tour. Thanks for all you do for Angel Fire, you are an asset to our community.