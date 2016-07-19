Garden Tour colors participants green… with envy!

The 14th Annual Angel Fire Garden Tour Saturday (July 16) was another success, according to Garden Club President Johnese Turri. “We had close to 200 on the tour,” Turri said. “That’s an awesome turnout for us!” The event helps the club plant and maintain public gardens around Angel Fire, including a Butterfly Garden at Shuter Library, Blue Star Memorial Garden at Vietnam Veterans Memorial State Park and the Median Garden on North Angel Fire Road.

  1. Thank you Ellen for the wonderful pictures. I don’t know what we would do without you. You attend all the major functions and see that the pictures and write-ups are published online for all to see. You are much appreciated!

  2. Wonderful Coverage of our 14th Garden Tour Great Event. Thank You Ellen. 🙂

  3. Thank you, Ellen, for the lovely write up and wonderful pictures. I was not able to attend this year and after viewing the pictures I felt like I had attended the tour. Thanks for all you do for Angel Fire, you are an asset to our community.