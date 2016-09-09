History comes alive for Mountain High Campers

Mountain High Campers, accompanying family members and volunteers enjoyed a rainy afternoon of living history — presented by the Red River Historical Society — Wednesday (Aug. 31) at the Red River Community House. Mountain High is a five day camp for adults with brain injury. This year the camp began Aug. 28 and ended Sept. 1.

Established 23 years ago by Mike and Charlotte Wilson, it is sponsored by Baylor Institute for Rehabilitation Hospital in Dallas, Faith Mountain Fellowship Church and the Texas District Pilot Clubs. It is mostly funded by donations and organized by volunteers. Activities include different games, meals, worship, a hoedown, fishing, talent show, church services, and more. The camp’s impact is felt by the volunteers, medical staff, and each community from where everyone comes. The camp’s success has spawned five other camps in Texas and Oklahoma. For more information about Mountain High, visit here.