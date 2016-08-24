‘Iberian Songs’ premieres tonight in Angel Fire

The world premiere of Iberian Songs by Music from Angel Fire Composer-in-Residence Gabriela Lena Frank and performed by the GRAMMY-nominated soprano Tony Arnold will be presented 7 p.m. today (Wednesday, Aug. 24) at the Angel Fire Community Center. The concert titled, “World Premier: Across the Ocean and Back,” will also include works by Debussy and Shumann.

There is nothing more exciting than bringing a new piece to life, and having the work peformed by internationally-acclaimed Tony Arnold is beyond spectacular! Her command of the human voice and has inspired many contemporary composers, and G.L. Frank is no exception.

Meet the Composer at 1 p.m.

Prior to the concert, at 1 pm on Aug. 24, “Closer Encounters: Meet the Composer” will take place at the Angel Fire Community Center. This free event allows the audience to get to know the musicians and music being performed in an open rehearsal. Hear Composer-in-Residence, Gabriela Lena Frank discuss her newly-written piece in a fun and informal setting.

The $35 tickets for the 7 p.m. concert can be purchased by visiting the festival office at 3465 Mountain View Blvd, by calling the Box Office at 575.377.3233 or 888.377.3300, or through Hold My Ticket. Festival information, concert programming and dates can be found at musicfromangelfire.org.

About Music From Angel Fire

Music from Angel Fire is responsible for the birth of over 40 new works in its 32-year history including works by Composers-in-Residence Lowell Leibermann, Steven Stucky, Marc Neikrug and Roberto Sierra. This past year, Music from Angel Fire was honored by Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for their extraordinary commissioning tradition. In February, OPUS ONE performed four of the past commissions at a performance in New York City in the Kaplan Penthouse at Lincoln Center.

Since 1984, the Music from Angel Fire Summer Festival has presented world-class concerts and educational events throughout northern New Mexico. Internationally renowned violinist Ida Kavafian, Artistic Director since 1985, invites the country’s finest musicians, students and composers to perform during the three weeks of the festival. Music from Angel Fire annually reaches 6,000 attendees and performances are heard year-round on national radio stations and online through American Public Media’s “Performance Today.” Elizabeth Harcombe is the organization’s Executive Director.