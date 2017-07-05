Independence Day in Red River

By
Ellen Miller-Goins
-

Red River kicked off Independence Day with the 77th Annual 4th of July Parade, the largest in Northern New Mexico, followed by a full day of family-friendly activities all over town.

Lauren Judycki House is back in Red River from Austin, Texas, for the 4th of July Celebrations. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Bubbas and “dad” John Medina of Albuquerque (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Red River resident Judy Miller (right) with niece Christina Jarvis and Christina’s husband Martin Munro of Tucson Arizona. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Minda, Christopher and Sean Thomas of Taos celebrate the 4th, which is also Christopher’s birthday. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Red River Marshal David Smith (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Patriotic pets (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Lisa and John Sutton all the way from Angel Fire (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Journey Melear of Amarillo (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
National Mother of the Year and New Mexico Secretary of Tourism Rebecca Latham of Albuquerque and Red River (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Red River Ski & Summer Area has adventure features like an aerial park, zip lines and more. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Jackie Armstrong and family (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Sarah Joy Day of Amarillo (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Andrew Salinas with dad Ryan, both of Celina, Texas (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Tristan Bomer and Cade Featherston prep hotdogs and burgers in Brandenburg Park. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Tristan Bomer and Carolyn Baños (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
D’Nette Whitlock of Red River (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Jetta Breen, Isabel Hawkes and Helena Mieras (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
MC Evan O’Rear (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
The nerve-wracking egg toss (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Hailey Perry of Rio Rancho (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Cooper the Great Dane puppy came all the way from Albuquerque. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR