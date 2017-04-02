Interview with Mary Kay Robinson, MFAF’s new Executive Director

I caught up with Mary Kay on Valentine’s Day while she was traveling to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

Jean Lehman (JL): What was your first impression of Angel Fire?

Mary Kay Robinson (MKR): When I saw the mountains and the sky I just couldn’t stop smiling. I’m so excited aboutliving in the area because it is spectacularly beautiful and has a real culture of wellness. I enjoy yoga, hiking, skiing, running, cycling and animals.

JL: What is your previous experience with running festivals?

MKR: I’ve been running my own mixed chamber ensemblePanoramicosfor 12 years. I also have long-time experiencewith the New Hampshire Music Festival (NHMF) both as a musician and administratively. After the unexpected death of the Executive Director of ChamberFest Cleveland 6 weeks prior to thefestival, I stepped in and ran their successful second season. Putting the pieces of that together was quite a challenge!

JL: What are you looking forward to most about being Executive Director of Music from Angel Fire?

MKR: There are a lot of parallels to the New Hampshire Music Festival. The NHMFran into some challenges and it was the audience who stepped in and saved the Festival. I see the same level of commitment and loyalty to Music from Angel Fire from the boardand Artistic Director Ida (Kavafian). It makes such a difference. I told Ida that she was lucky to have the stakeholders I met who were so committed and involved, and I told the Board the same aboutIda. It feels very much like a family and I’m looking forward to being part of the community, developing relationships, bringing great music to this area and enriching lives.

I am also thrilled to be working with Ida, she is a mover and shaker in the world of Chamber Music! I know some of the musicians and Curtis students through ChamberFestCleveland, Marlboro and other festivals. I look forward to working with the Board, audience and community members in creating opportunities for engaging performances that drawand people and business to the area.

JL: Are you a dog person?

MKR: I am! I don’t have a dog right now though, but I do have a dwarf rabbit that I and my two college aged daughters adore!

JL: I understand that you are an internationally acclaimed flutist, have been a featured soloist at Severance Hall with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra, the Southern Tier Symphony (NY),the Akron Symphony and the New Hampshire Music Festival Orchestra and you are a frequent guest artist with the orchestras of Chicago, Cleveland, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Detroit,Buffalo, Toledo, and Kansas City. Will we be hearing you perform?

MKR: Running this festival will be my top priority, but if you listen closely, you may hear me where you least expectit! I will be finding my balance in administration and performance as my new role unfolds.