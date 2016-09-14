It’s a go… Voters pass Angel Fire bonds

Angel Fire voters approved two separate bond measures totaling $4.5 million in a mail-in election. Results are as follows:

• $3 million for municipal street construction/repairs — 273 for, 85 against.

• $1.5 million for water and wastewater construction/repairs — 256 for, 73 against.

I am very please with the outcome and now the real work begins,” Angel Fire Mayor Barbara Cottam said. Cottam also thanked resident Jack Fuehr for all his help in educating voters about the bonds.

The funds will be used to start a 20 year master project that Village Finance Manager Bret Wier estimated could total $30 million over 20 years.