Las Vegas ceremony commemorates 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War

The 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War will be commemorated at a special 10 a.m. ceremony Friday (Sept. 30) at Veterans Park (the intersection of Mills Avenue and Fourth Street across from the Gene Torres Golf Course) in Las Vegas, New Mexico. For more information, contact NMDVS Event Coordinator Josetta Rodriguez at josetta.rodriguez@state.nm.us.

The 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration will recognize and honor those who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces while the U.S. was involved in Vietnam. United States Department of Veterans Affairs data indicates more than nine million Americans served in the military during this war era. The commemorative effort makes no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War era.

All answered the call of duty.

Veterans from this era attending the ceremony will be presented with a certificate of appreciation for their service during the war, and also a special 50th Anniversary Commemorative Pin. The first commemoration ceremony in the state was presented on June 18 in Santa Fe. In an effort to reach as many Vietnam War-era veterans as possible, ceremonies in other cities are being planned by the NMDVS over the next couple of years.

A nationwide initiative was issued by Secretary of Defense Robert Gates in 2008 to honor America’s Vietnam War veterans, and to also commemorate the 50th anniversary of our country’s involvement in the war which lasted from November, 1955, to May 15, 1975. A 2012 Presidential Proclamation extended the commemoration through Veterans Day, 2025.

New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services State Cemetery Program Director and Vietnam War veteran Thomas Wagner is serving as the State Chairman of New Mexico’s Vietnam War 50th Commemoration ceremony, which is being presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services, the American Legion Riders Chapter 26, the Santa Fe National Cemetery, the Santa Fe Vet Center, the New Mexico State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and Vietnam Veterans of America Northern New Mexico Chapter 1063.