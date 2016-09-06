Letter: ‘Remember to vote’

Dear Fellow Residents of Angel Fire and the Moreno Valley:

The ballots for the General Obligation Bond proposal have been mailed to registered voters. Please remember to fill out your votes for both issues — the road proposal for $3 million and the $1.5 million for the water system — then either drop the signed envelope into the mail or bring the ballot to Village Hall and hand it to Terry Cordova, the Village Clerk. Your ballot must be received at Village Hall by 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 13).

Thank you, Mayor Barbara Cottam, Village of Angel Fire