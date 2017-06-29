Lightning-caused fire impacts Valle Vidal

Firefighters are actively suppressing an approximately 167-acre lightning caused wildfire that is burning between the Whitman Vega pasture and Forest Road #1950 on the Valle Vidal Unit of the Questa Ranger District. The Whitman Vega pasture was burnt last fall with prescribed fire, which is helping to limit the spread of the Whitman Fire to the west.

Reported Wednesday (June 28), yesterday’s operations were primarily focused on keeping the fire from spreading north into the Vermejo Ranch. These efforts were successful, and no other structures are directly threatened at this time. Visitors travelling Forest Road #1950 are advised to use caution, as suppression efforts are underway. People using McCrystal campground may be impacted by smoke for several days.

Resources on scene include 2 initial attack crews (the Red River Smoke Chasers, and a crew out of Lakeview, Oregon), 3 local engines, two type 3 helicopters (from the Santa Fe and Bitterroot National Forest). Two additional helicopters are en route. With the resources available and no significant growth expected, fire managers anticipate a containment line around the fire later today.