Marshal’s office confirms death of Shane ‘Montana’ Dauma

RED RIVER — Deputy Marshal Tim Wiginton confirmed today that Red River resident Shane “Montana” S. Dauma passed away sometime Thursday at his home in the Pioneer Apartments.
“Friends of his had not seen him that day so they went to check on him,” Wiginton said. “They called and said he was not breathing and was non-responsive. Red River EMS and Deputy Jeff Jones responded. Deputy Jones contacted the Office of the Medical Examiner (OMI). They pronounced him deceased. The cause of death is unknown at this time. They do believe it was natural causes. We do a preliminary investigation through the Marshal’s office and they do a follow up. OMI may request an autopsy.”
The state Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) automatically investigates when a person is found dead and the cause of death is unknown. The OMI determines the cause and manner of death in these cases, and provides formal death certification.
CORRECTION: This article previously incorrectly had Montana’s last name as Bauma.
I knew him many years ago and he was a good hearted person that would do whatever he could.
Montana was a good friend to everyone at Wilderness Trek Christian Camp. We meet Montana just a few days into our month long stay in July in Red River. He immediately put his unique, loving personalty out there for everyone. Whether it was asking ‘What are you looking at?’ or bringing out the pizza, you knew Montana was your friend. We offer our pray for comfort to his family and friends.