Maverick Club Rodeo events kick off July 3

“The longest running open rodeo in the West,” the 95th Maverick Club Rodeo Maverick Club Rodeo events kick off Monday (July 3) in Cimarron. Featuring roping, barrel racing, bull riding, wild cow milking, wild horse race, and more, the event attracts experienced cowboys as well as those who have never participated in a rodeo event before. All events take place at the Maverick Rodeo Grounds unless otherwise noted. To Enter Call 575-447-2194 from 6 to 9 p.m. On site entries accepted July 3 and the morning of July 4. Entry fees must be paid by 9 a.m. Tuesday (July 4). Maverick rules apply in all events.

Schedule

Monday (July 3) 8 p.m. to midnight — Rodeo Dance featuring The Rifters, Maverick Rodeo Grounds

Tuesday (July 4) 9 a.m. — Rodeo Parade 10 a.m. — Rodeo Grand Entry



Information or questions: Lee Bass 575-447-2194 or cimarronnm.com/maverick-club-rodeo.

Maverick Club History

According to the event website, the Maverick Club was organized in 1922 by 50 prominent citizens of Cimarron. The purpose of the club involved social, civic and educational objectives. They used the term “Maverick” to denote the group of “strays” who felt they did not fit the mold of the typical service groups in the area. Besides, they weren’t sure if they could be branded by others’ rules. There were no membership dues, and once a man joined, he was a Maverick for life.

On July 4, 1923, the newly formed club sponsored its first rodeo for the community. The Maverick Club also participates in charitable activities and hosts an annual Ladies Night Dinner and Dance for the wives and girlfriends of Maverick Club members.