Meeting tonight outlines plans for Highway 434

New Mexico Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting onthe NM 434 Corridor Studytonight (Wednesday, Jan. 11) at the Angel Fire Community Centerbeginning with an open house at 6 p.m. and followed by the department’spresentation at6:15 p.m.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is sponsoringthe meeting, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, to discuss the Phase A/B corridor study and Phase C environmental documentation, including existing roadway conditions andalternatives, and receive comments from the public.

The NM 434 study area extends from milepost (MP) 19.66 at Big Blue Creek to MP 25.8 at the NM120 junction. Improvements may include adding shoulders, correcting deficient roadway geometry, reconstructing pavement and subgrade, replacingbridges, improving drainage structures, and removing obstacles in the clear zone. The public is encouraged to attend and provide comments andquestions on the proposed project.

NMDOT project team members will present and discuss the proposed project alternatives. An open house will befollowed by a presentation. After the presentation, project team members will accept comments and questions from the public.

Written comments will be accepted at the meetings, or they may be sent by January 25, 2017 to:Eric Johnson, 505-898-8848;fax: 505-897-7847;eric@marroninc.com; or by mailMarron and Associates,7511 Fourth Street NW,Albuquerque, NM 87107.