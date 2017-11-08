Military Winterfest pushes early registration

Angel Fire’s 4th Annual Military Winterfest, a celebration for veterans, all military and family members, has ramped up their early online registration efforts for the February event.
“Now is a great time to register to attend before everyone gets caught up in the holiday whirl,” said retired Army Col. Mark Fitch, Military Winterfest 2018 chair.
The five-day festival, which takes place Feb. 22 – 26, features:
- Opening Ceremony Blessing;
- Skiing, snowboarding, tubing and snowshoeing;
- Daily Twilight Colors Parade;
- Ski and Snowboard Fun Races for all skill levels;
- Family Expo;
- Ski and snowboard lessons for vets, by vets;
- Adaptive athlete program for vets with disabilities;
- Meet & Greet Social.
Winterfest’s highpoint occurs mid-festival when former U.S. Army Golden Knight & double amputee, Dana Bowman skydives from an airplane making a precision landing onto the base of Angel Fire Resort’s ski mountain while carrying a colossal American flag.
REGISTER TO GO!
Early Online registration at mwf2018.eventbrite.com includes: Admission to all Winterfest activities; exclusive military discounts (lodging, lift tickets, equipment rentals, lessons and more); and a free long-sleeved t-shirt. Additionally, many Angel Fire restaurants, shops and lodging venues are offering special discounts to Winterfest attendees wearing the unique event bracelet.
Advanced Online Registration until January 15:
- Veterans certified 100-percent disabled and up to 5 family members — FREE
- Individual (Veteran/Military Member) — $25
- Family (Veteran/Military Member and up to 5 family members) — $40
Register at mwf2018.eventbrite.com. MasterCard, American Express, VISA and Discover cards are accepted.
Online Registration after January 15 or during the festival at the Winterfest Registration Desk:
- Veterans certified 100-percent disabled and up to 5 family members — FREE
- Individual (Veteran/Military Member) — $30
- Family (Veteran/Military Member and up to 5 family members) — $50
A free T-shirt will no longer included but will be available for purchase.
A Celebratory Dinner, Saturday (Feb. 24), may be added on with Advanced Online purchase: $10/adult, free for kids under 6, and free for veterans certified 100-percent disabled (not including family members).
For festival details and updates see MilitaryWinterfest.com, Facebook.com/MilitaryWinterfest, Pinterest or follow Twitter @AFWinterfest.
For accommodations check ilitaryWinterfest.com for details.
Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve, veterans, retirees, dependent family members and Gold Star families are eligible to participate but must have a valid identification card or other proof of service.
Winterfest, which attracted more than 600 veterans, active military and their families last year, helps raise funds and awareness for the National Veterans Wellness & Healing Center of Angel Fire. The Center is nationally known for using creative therapies in its weeklong Retreat Programs to help veterans with Post Traumatic Stress.
Military Winterfest 2018 partner: Angel Fire Resort, a 5-Star corporate sponsor; and funded in part by the Village of Angel Fire lodgers tax.
Registration fees paid when attending Military Winterfest 2018 are tax-deductible and directly support the National Veterans Wellness & Healing Center. The Center provides treatment for military individuals and families that suffer with Post Traumatic Stress. Its creative therapies have been nationally recognized for their effectiveness in treating the “Invisible Wounds of War.” The natural setting of Angel Fire in the Sangre de Cristo mountains is the perfect location to bring couples to a place where healing in nature is optimal. The Veteran couples experience Native American hand washing ceremony and storytelling of the warrior culture and many more therapeutic techniques. These retreats are only possible with the help from donors & grant funding. For more, see National Veterans Wellness & Healing Center Angel Fire.