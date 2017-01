{"nof0":"Required fields missing","nof1":"Required Feidls Missing","nof2":"Invalid validation code please try again","nof3":"Thank you for submitting your event!","nof4":"Could not create event post, try again later!","nof5":"Bad nonce form verification, try again!","nof6":"You can only submit one event!"}

Fuel spills into Cimarron River near Eagle Nest Between 500 - 1100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the Cimarron River Tuesday morning (Dec. 27) when a commercial motor vehicle (CMV), operated by the Fronk Oil Company (Booker, Texas) that was hauling unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel, slid off the north side of the roadway and into the Cimarron River about five miles east of Eagle Nest on US 64.

Emerald Chair debuts in Red River About 75 people surrounded the brand new Emerald Quad at Red River Ski & Summer Area for a ribbon cutting Wednesday (Dec. 21).

Polar Bear Stomp highlights First Day Hikes The third annual Polar Bear Stomp at Eagle Nest Lake is one of several free, guided hikes sponsored by New Mexico State Parks in 16 state parks on New Year’s Day as part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes. The 2017 Polar Bear Stomp is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan.

Celebrate the season mountain style Celebrate the holiday season in the mountains with family-friendly events, like fireworks, torchlight parades, Santa and more. Hit the slopes with Santa Ski with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Don’t forget your camera to snap up some memories.