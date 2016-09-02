Music From Angel Fire closes season in Taos

Music from Angel Fire’s 2016 “Storytelling” season closes with an “Island of Calm” concert 7 p.m. Saturday (Sept.3) at the Taos Center for the Arts. Artistic Director Ida Kavafian has programmed an amazing concert that includes works by Tchaikovsky, Schoenberg and Mahler played by the entire Music from Angel Fire cast of strings.

The concert features three wonderful works, opening and closing with the beauty and expression of Tchaikovsky. The Adagietto written by Mahler as a declaration of love for his wife Alma is an “Island of Calm” in the Symphony No. 5, between a brilliant, lively Scherzo and a vigorous, triumphant Finale. It is also the “Island of Calm” in the program, framed by the monumental “Ode to Napoleon Buonaparte” and the lush, romantic Serenade for Strings by Tchaikovsky. The powerful Schoenberg work, based on the poem by Lord Byron, captures a protest against tyranny with the orchestration of piano, string quartet and narrator. It is offset by the haunting opening work from Tchaikovsky’s string quartet, the famous Andante Cantabile.

Tickets can be purchased here, by calling the Box Office at 575.377.3233, or at the Taos Center for the Arts one hour before the performance. The Taos Center for the Arts is located at 145 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos. Festival information, concert programming and dates can be found at musicfromangelfire.org.