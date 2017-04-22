The Board of Directors of Music From Angel Fire (MFAF) has hired Mary Kay Robinson as Music From Angel Fire’s Executive Director following a nationwide search, according to a festival press release.

“I’m glad. I think she’s well qualified,” said Dennis Edwards, who has served as interim director since mid-November. “I will continue in that position until Mary Kay reports to work in June.”

Robinson currently lives in Cleveland Ohio but plans to livein the Angel Fire area full time, which fits with the recent move of the Festivaloffice from Santa Fe to Angel Fire.

“We moved our offices from Santa Fe to Angel Fire in November. Now, not only will our offices be in Angel Fire full time, but so will our director. Once she gets here it will be up to her to adjust the hours at the Music From Angel fire office,” Edwards said.

Robinson is currently on the faculties ofCase Western Reserve University, the Cleveland Institute of Music(previously Ithaca College) andplays Principal Flute in the Cleveland Pops Orchestra. She has risen to national prominence as aversatile musician, balancing roles as soloist (flute and piccolo) orchestral and chambermusician, teacher, coach and consultant. She has performed, toured and recorded with theorchestras of Chicago, Cleveland, St. Louis and Pittsburgh. Her work in music leadershipincludes Panorámicos, the New Hampshire Music Festival, ChamberFest Cleveland and theBascom Little Fund.

The board feels her development experience is an excellent fit for the missionof the organization: bringing free educational concerts to underserved New Mexico children andin the presentation of world class chamber music concerts in Angel Fire, Taos, Raton and LasVegas during the Summer Festival.