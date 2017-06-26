National Bank Holdings buying Peoples Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation, the parent company of NBH Bank, and the privately owned Peoples, Inc. jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for NBH to acquire Peoples, building NBH’s scale in the home markets of the Colorado Front Range and the greater Kansas City region.

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company that operates a network of 86 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region and Texas. Peoples, Inc. has two bank subsidiaries, Peoples Bank, a Kansas state chartered commercial bank, and Peoples National Bank, a national association (the ‘Banks’). Its banks provide full banking services, including providing commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, to its customers in Albuquerque, Red River and Taos, as well as the communities of Colorado Springs, Fountain, Leadville, Monument and Woodland Park, Colorado; Lawrence, Louisburg, Ottawa, Overland Park, Stanley and Stillwell, Kansas.

We are very pleased to be joining NBH. Our family has built Peoples over the past 5 decades with a focus on caring for our customers, employees and the communities we serve,” Wint Winter Jr., Chairman and CEO of Peoples said. “We found those same values at NBH and are proud to partner with the NBH family.”

NBH CEO, Tim Laney said, “The transaction with Peoples bolsters our presence in our home markets of the Colorado Front Range and the greater Kansas City region. More specifically, the acquisition provides a strong market position in the attractive Colorado Springs and Overland Park markets and expands our franchise into Northern New Mexico. In addition, we believe Peoples brings us one of the strongest retail Mortgage Banking platforms based within a community bank. We expect this transaction will be strongly accretive and will accelerate NBH’s trajectory toward our financial targets.”