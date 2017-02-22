NOAA: Windy week followed by possible snow Sunday

The recent warming trend will continue through Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure finishes crossing the area and southwest flow aloft strengthens in its wake. Near-record highs will then spread to include much of the west on Wednesday. Surface winds will become hazardous from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains eastward on Wednesday, when gusts from 40 to 50 mph will be possible. Winds will strengthen further Thursday as the jet stream moves overhead, with gusts from 40 to 55 mph across much of the area east of the continental divide. Another breezy to windy day is expected Friday from the central mountain chain eastward. A Pacific cold front will also cross Thursday causing temperatures to plummet through Friday before rebounding this weekend.
Snow is possible beginning Sunday.
