NOAA: Windy week followed by possible snow Sunday

Join the Carson National Forest Service Snow Ranger at the Tip Restaurant at 1:30 pm at the top of the Platinum or Copper Lift to Tour with the Ranger every Friday except Christmas and New Years! Learn more about the Carson National Forest and enjoy skiing or riding with the Ranger! This event is Free, but you must have a lift ticket to participate.

For more information please call: Red River Ski & Summer Area 575-754-2223.