Nonprofits encouraged to apply for Walmart Foundation Grants from $25,000 to $200,000

Deadline is Friday, September 2

The Walmart Foundation has opened the application period for its State Giving Program funding cycle. New Mexico nonprofits with programs that focus on hunger relief, career opportunities, education programs, health care access and other human service programs designed to meet the needs of underserved, low-income populations are encouraged to apply for funding by 10:59 p.m. MT Friday (Sept. 2).

The Walmart Foundation’s State Giving Program supports organizations that create opportunities for people to live better. Through its grants, Walmart seeks to support organizations and initiatives that have a long-lasting, positive impact on communities nationwide.

In the last fiscal year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation gave $20.6 million to nonprofit organizations in New Mexico.

To be considered for grant support, prospective grantee organizations must submit online applications through the Walmart Foundation State Giving Program website. Applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in order to meet the program’s minimum eligibility criteria. Additional information about the program’s funding guidelines and application process are available online here.