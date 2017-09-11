Obituary: Billie Jewel Wilkins-Jack

Billie Jewel Wilkins-Jack, 90, of Angel Fire passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

She was born June 26, 1927, in Sophie, New Mexico, to Logan and Maggie Burk. Her family first came to the Moreno Valley in 1921 and divided their time between the valley and a home in Mt. Dora, N.M. They moved to the valley full-time in 1934. From 1935 to 1944, Billie (known as Mim to her family and friends) attended Moreno Valley School 1st through 12th grades. In 1945 she married Cordie “Tex” Wilkins. They spent several years in Raton, New Mexico, before moving back to the Moreno Valley in 1965 where she remained until her passing.

Mim was preceded in death by her husband, Tex Wilkins in 1978; second husband, Fred Jack in 2003; and her daughter, Sherry Jewel Wilkins-Heflin in 1989. She was also preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters as well as two great granddaughters. She is survived by four children, Cordie Don Wilkins and wife Barbara of North Carolina, Sharla Wilkins-Heflin and husband Larry of Moreno Valley, Gary Logan Wilkins and wife Donna of Colorado, and Guy Wayne Wilkins of Farmington; one step-daughter, Pauline Jack-Price and husband Troy of Farmington; two former daughters-in-law, Jackie Archuleta and Susan Wilkins of Farmington; one son-in-law, Roy Heflin of Oklahoma; 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

At her request, no funeral service was held. Graveside family memorial was Aug. 19 at the E-Town (Elizabethtown) cemetery. Cremation arrangements were with Farmington Funeral Home

The family appreciates all of the prayers, love and support from everyone. Those who wish to express condolences may do so at www.farmingtonfuneral.com.