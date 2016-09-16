Obituary: Carolina ‘Nina’ Maria Trujillo

April 1, 1923 – September 12, 2016

Carolina “Nina” Maria Trujillo, 93, from Black Lake, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Sept. 12, 2016.

She was born on April 1, 1923 in Talpa, New Mexico, to Doloritas and Anastacio Maestas. Nina loved living in Black Lake, where she lived most of her life, working hard to raise her six kids and helping run the ranch.

Nina loved, hiking, and just hanging out with her family. She also relaxed by feeding hummingbirds and picking wild flowers. She loved the color red and we are asking everyone to wear red for her funeral, as that was one of her wishes.

Nina is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ramon, infant son Raymond, son Victor, her sisters Isabel Duran, Nestora Mondragon, brothers Joe Maestas, Dan Maestas, Pete Trujillo, and Willie Trujillo.

She is survived by five children — Lorenzo Trujillo and wife Irene, California; Jo Ann Layden, husband Larry, Black Lake; Bel Trujillo, daughter-in-law, Robert Trujillo and partner Cara, Black Lake; Dolores Calvert and husband Paul, Albuquerque; and Mary Ann Trejo and husband Saul, Rio Rancho — brother Ernest Trujillo, and wife Dolores, Utah; and sister Margaret Pino and husband Ermenio, Colorado Springs; 34 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and many, many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday (Sept. 23) at Holy Angels Church Angel Fire. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at the Holy Angels Church. Interment will be at the family cemetery in Black Lake following the reception.