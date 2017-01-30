Obituary: James ‘Less’ Edgar

May 1, 1925 –January 27, 2017

James “Less” Edgar, 91, formerly of Wichita Falls and Borger — and a summer resident of Re River — died peacefully Friday (Jan. 27) in Amarillo, Texas. Lessand his wife Peggy had moved to Amarillo to be closer to family.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Waurika Cemetery with Reverend Tom Medley ofUniversity United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home ofWichita Falls.

Less was born May 1, 1925 in Slick, Oklahoma, to Merrell and Frances Edgar. He grew up in Oklahoma, and moved to Borger asa teenager. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943, and served in the Pacific as a signalman and landing craft driver. He received theWorld War II Victory Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, and the Philippine Liberation Campaign ribbon. Upon returning toBorger after the war, he married Peggy Lewis, the love of his life, on June 23, 1946. They were married for 70 years.

Less worked in retail sales for most of his career. He worked for White’s Stores in Borger, and was promoted in 1962 to the homeoffice in Wichita Falls. After leaving White’s, he continued to work in retail sales. Upon retirement, he began working for theWichita Falls Police Department, and spent 15 years as a Neighborhood Watch patrolman.

When Peggy retired from her 39 years with KFDX-TV, they bought a trailer and began spending their summers in Red River, NewMexico, their favorite vacation destination. Less loved the mountains, fishing for trout, hiking, and feeding animal crackers to thechipmunks at their campsite. Some of his fondest memories were of the many summers he and Peggy spent square dancing atthe Community House in Red River.

Square Dancing was a big part of Less’ life. He was an honorary member of the Red River Valley Caller’s Association, and amember of the Swinging Stars Square Dance Club in Wichita Falls. He treasured the close friends he and Peggy had madethrough their 60 years of dancing and teaching dance lessons.

He was a kind and gentle soul who always had a smile on his face and rarely met a stranger. He was a loving and devotedhusband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years Peggy; daughters Kay Arp and husband Mike of Amarillo, and Myrna Ward and husbandCraig of Corpus Christi; grandchildren Jennifer Ashcraft and husband Will of Amarillo, Lyndsey Ward of Corpus Christi, MatthewWard of Houston; and other loving friends and family members, including nephews Craig Lewis and wife Debi, and Mike Lewis ofDallas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a half-brother M.L. Edgar Jr., and a sister, Aleta Wilkinson.

The family suggests that memorials be made in his name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at owensandbrumley.com.