Obituary: Johnny Brunson

October 18, 1943 – August 18, 2016
Longtime Red River resident Johnny Brunson died unexpectedly Aug. 18, 2016. He was born on October 18, 1943. His parents, Roy and Mae Brunson moved to Red River in the early GO’s and owned the Chevron Station on what is now the corner of Main and Bunker Hill. He married Judy Anthony on September 23, 1967. They had a son named Jeff and a granddaughter named Scarlett. Johnny had a keen sense of what is right and wrong, which translated into an integrity that served him well in a long career in real estate.
Johnny was as unique as his handwriting … one of a kind. He left this world as he lived it: without regret or ceremony. And, to his chagrin, he will be deeply missed by those who knew that beneath the grumpy veneer was a feisty yet gentle nature.