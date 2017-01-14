Obituary: Leigh Robert Sprowls

November 14, 1936 –October 2, 2016

Former Angel Fire resident Leigh Robert Sprowls (LtCol retired) passed away Oct. 2, 2016. He was a loving and devotedhusband to his wife of51 years and father to his three sons. He was born in Sioux City, Iowa, Nov. 14, 1936. He is survived by his beloved wife Jean, sonsSteven (Julie), Phillip (Brenda), Douglas (Carla) and grandsons Nickolas,Cameron, Steven L, Troy, Jeremy, Spencer and Leigh P.Sprowls. He was precededin death by parents Carl W. and Minnie M. Sprowls.

Leigh received a BS from the University of Iowa and an MBA from St. Mary’s College in Maryland. He also graduated fromthe Infantry School Courses, the Command and General Staff College and joined the faculty there. Other schools/courses includeAerial Surveillance, Aerial Gunnery School, Instrument Flight Examiner School, and Arctic Survival Training School. Leigh was aSenior Army Aviator and a Helicopter Pilot and flew the Mohawk OV-1, with SLAR and weapons. His overseas tours were inVietnam, Germany and Korea.

Other Mohawk unitsand assignment included 2ndInfantry Division, Fort Benning, Georgia, 1stDivision Avn Co, Ft Riley KS, USARALAvn Bn, Anchorage, Alaska, 2/23rdCo, 145 Combat Avn Bn, 334thHelicopter Gun Co, Vietnam, 122ndAvn Co, Germany, 55thAvn Co, Korea, Directing Staff , CanadianForces Staff College, Canada, Deputy Commander, Ft Ritchie Maryland.

He was awarded many medals to include the DistinguishedFlying Cross; Air Medal with “V” Device and 9thOak Leaf Cluster;Bronze Star Medal; Meritorious Service Medal 1stOak Leaf Cluster;Commendation Medal.

He retired from the military in 1980 and became the AirportManager at Hagerstown Regional Airport, in Hagerstown, Maryland, for 10 years. He retired again and started his own AirportConsulting Services. After retiring forthe third time moved out West to AngelFire and became quite involved withthe several golf associations there. Thefamily moved to the Melbourne, Florida, area in 2010.

A memorial service was held October 27, 2016, at the Cape Canaveral NationalCemetery in Brevard County, Florida.