Obituary: Leland Burns

Angel Fire homeowner Leland Burns passed awayin Sayre, Oklahoma, Jan. 25, 2017 at the age of 93 years, 6 months and18 days.

Leland was born July 7, 1923 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma, to Pearl and C.L. Burns. He grew up in Cheyenne and graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1942. Aftergraduation he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as a radar technicianon the Niblack destroyer ship in the Mediterranean as well as the Atlantic and PacificOcean. Leland participated in the invasion at Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. While inthe service, he was married to Bernice Colleen (Hawkins) Burns at Sayre, Oklahoma onJune 5, 1943.

After his discharge he returned to Cheyenne where he and Bernicepurchased their farm northwest of town and raised their family. Leland began working forthe federal government as a flood control inspector and continued until his retirement atage 50. They later purchased the bowling alley in Sayre, Oklahoma, in 1980 and operatedit until 1985.

Leland loved fast-pitch softball and was known throughout Roger MillsCounty for his pitching skills. He also loved quail hunting, golfing, and visiting with friendsat the coffee shop.

In 1984 Leland and Bernice purchased a home in Angel Fire, NewMexico, where they spent many summers playing golf and making new friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brotherBob Burns; son-in-law Sam Wood;grandson Chad Burns; parents-in-law Henry and Mabel Hawkins; and niece Lisa Heinen.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice, of the home; threechildren, Mickey and Janet Burns,Minco, Oklahoma, Judy Wood, Kingfisher, Oklahoma, and Jim and Mary Burns, Cheyenne, Oklahoma; sevengrandchildren, Rene’ Dacus and husband, David, Minco, Oklahoma, Ryan Burns and wife, Lori,Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Bo Blakey and wife, Holly, Stillwater, Oklahoma, Jay Wood and wife, Libby,Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Jamie Wood, Edmond, Oklahoma, Erin Frederking and husband, Jarrod,Cheyenne, Oklahoma. and Cade Burns, Cheyenne, Oklahoma; 16 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Elverta Burns, Oklahoma City; great nephew Brice Heinen, Oklahoma City; anda host of other relatives and friends.

Services were January 28, 2017, at Cheyenne First Baptist Church officiated by Dr. Dennis Hooper. Burial wasat Cheyenne Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service.Condolences can be made online at whineryfs.com.

By Cheyenne Star · January 31, 2017