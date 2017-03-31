Former Angel Fire resident Rilda Renick of Yukon, Oklahoma, passed away Saturday, March 25,2017, in Mercy Heart Hospital, Oklahoma City.Graveside memorial services will be at 10 a.m.Saturday, April 1, in Lakeview Cemetery,Marietta, with Bro. Randy Sadler officiating.

Rilda was born was born July 22, 1941, in Gladewater,Texas, to Rayford Renick and Virsey RicheyRenick. She grew up in the Greenville Community insouthern Oklahoma, graduating from MariettaHigh School. She attended Oklahoma ChristianCollege and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a BS in Education andEast Central University with an MS in Counseling.

She is survived by her children, Tinsley Todd Hicks and wife, Shelly of the EastmanCommunity, William Toby Hicks of Liberal, Kan., and Holly Hicks Black and husband,Tyler of Fort Hood, Texas; brother, Rayford Renick and wife, Marilyn of Waskom,Texas; and sister, Sandra Hall and husband, Ray of Henderson, Texas. She was thegrandmother of Amy Mackensie Hicks, Allison Burney Hicks and William Abel Black.

Rilda taught school in Oklahoma City and Marietta Middle School where she workedwith nine national champions in the National History Day competitions. McGraw-HillPublishing Company employed her to write geography workbooks, and she was amember of the Oklahoma Alliance of Geographic Education also trained by the NationalGeographic Society for doing workshops for teachers.

After her retirement from teaching in Oklahoma, she lived in Angel Fire whereshe volunteered at Angel Fire Free Medical Facility as a physician’s assistant. Rilda thenrelocated to a teacher retirement center in Yukon. She attended the Yukon Church ofChrist where she was involved in local prison ministry work. Rilda was a golfer, bridgeplayer, quilter and a member of the Red Hat Society.

She leaves behind loved ones with whom she shared her laughter and life. Rilda lovedher beloved mountains that she called, “God’s Mountain Temple.”

Arrangements are under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & CremationServices, Marietta.

