Ojo Caliente named among top spas

Ojo Spa Resorts’ two New Mexico properties have been honored as top domestic destination spas in Travel + Leisure’s 2017 World’s Best Awards readers survey. The first time both properties have been recognized in the awards, Sunrise Springs Spa Resort in Santa Fe was awarded the No. 3 spot in the category with an overall score of 93.42 and Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa in Ojo Caliente received the No. 4 spot with an overall score of 92.72.

Opened in 2015, Sunrise Springs Spa Resort is the first and only destination spa in enchanting Santa Fe, N.M situated in a tranquil natural spring’s sanctuary that has been a source of rejuvenation for centuries. In 2018, Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs will be celebrating its 150th anniversary as one of the oldest natural health resorts in the United States. Honored by Native Americans, the sacred legendary waters at Ojo have been a source of healing for mind, body and spirit for thousands of years.

The 2017 World’s Best Awards lists, as well as survey methodology, can be found online at travelandleisure.com/worlds-best and will appear in the August issue of the magazine.

