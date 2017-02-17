Opinion: ‘Golden was not your typical pastor’s wife’

Golden Keyes Parsonswas not your typical pastor’s wife. She knew she had a call on her life to teach God’s Word and express His principles in song and historical Christian fiction. I was humbled to work beside her developing the worship ministry at Faith Mountain Fellowship Church for over 16 years. She was passionate aboutreleasing believers in Spirit-led worship and the freedom Jesus brought to His church. She fought to see women included in the call of ministry. She came to see the fruit of her efforts when she was ordained as Pastor of Biblical Studies in the early 2000s. She was an accomplished musician and song writer, collaborating with me on many original songs for worship including the title song for a 2002 CD, “Our God is In This Place.”

She and Blaine were instrumental in growing our annual hosting of Mountain High Camp for brain injured adults. She helped develop “OctobeRest” fall conferences for Pastors and their wives for over a dozen years. She spent hours counseling young couples and hurting souls. She wrote full-length historical Christian novels for Thomas Nelson and other publishers. She had a children’s Christmas book coming out in the fall. All this while caring for her beloved family of three daughters and many grandchildren and great grandchildren!

Marsha and I spent many hours in their home dreaming about all the things God wanted us to believe Him for. We will miss her like crazy.

Editor’s Note: Former Red River resident was the longtime Praise and Worship leader at Faith Mountain Fellowship Church. He lives in Taos with wife Marsha.